November Male Scholar Athlete: Orchard Park’s Kegan Mancabelli

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Winter’s a busy season for Orchard Park senior Kegan Mancabelli. He does both indoor track and basketball, sports that go on at the same time, and still gets his schoolwork done on top of it all.

“It’s a challenge but it’s fun,” Mancabelli said. “It’s like a little game with yourself. You are studying, playing sports, trying to balance it all.”

Mancabelli’s like a jack of all trades. Not only is he one of the captains of the football team, a starter in basketball and a top-tier track athlete, he also ranks in the top 50 in his class with a 97 GPA.

“It sounds like I do a lot, I do other stuff too,” Mancabelli said. “I play guitar, I hang out with my friends all the time, we play disc golf. That’s the sport I do that’s not so serious but super fun as well. We get out and do other things to take my mind off the stuff that has pressure but I try to make it so it’s not really there.”

Kegan excels most in track and field. He broke the state record in pole vault in 8th grade. Since then he’s only gotten better. He currently holds the Orchard Park high school records for indoor and outdoor pole vaulting.

“It’s just fine,” Mancabelli said. “I don’t know it’s like every day you’re going outside and being with your friends, getting better and I just kind of got the niche for it.”

And it runs in the family. Kegan’s dad, grandfather and his brothers all participated in track, and the Mancabelli’s even have a pole vault setup in their backyard.

“We have a little club that we started just me and my brothers and it slowly growing over the years and two years ago we purchased a polevault mat,” Mancabelli said. “I set it up because of Covid. We couldn’t go out and practice anywhere else so we set it up in the backyard and we run some practices back there.”

Excelling on the track and in the classroom led to multiple scholarship offers for Kegan, including interest from Ivy League Schools.

“It’s definitely a relief because I put in a lot of work in my whole life this is the goal is to be able to complete collegiately and try to create a career out of track and field,” Mancabelli said.

He hasn’t announced where he’ll go to college yet, but Kegan has hopes to study biology.