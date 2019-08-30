Nsekhe gives away school supplies to Buffalo kids

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Getting ready to go back to school is a little bit easier when you get your school supplies from a Buffalo Bill! Ty Nsekhe hosted his inaugural back to school giveaway benefiting the Ty Nsekhe Foundation on Friday morning at the Buffalo Convention Center.

“Oh man, I’m so excited for the turnout that came. When we had the signup sheet on tynsekhefoundation.org, and I saw that 800 or 900 people already preregistered so I knew it was going to be a great turnout, so to see it come to fruition was a wonderful feeling,” Bills offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe said.

Those in attendance got to choose their favorite color backpack, fill it with a package of school supplies, take pictures with Nsekhe, Dion Dawkins, Jerry Hughes and Lorenzo Alexander of the Buffalo Bills, and even get a free haircut to look fresh on the first day of school.

“I’ve been blessed to be put in this platform, and I feel like with this blessing comes great responsibility,” Nsekhe said.

“I have to give back. It’s our job and our duty for this platform and this position that I’m given. I have to give back to the community, I have to give back to the youth, that’s part of the job also. So it’s fortunate that I’m in this facility, and this capacity to be able to do what I do, and I’m grateful that I am.”

This fun-filled morning wasn’t just a chance to sign autographs and meet his fans in Buffalo though. Today was really about Nsekhe giving back to the community of Buffalo.

“It’s a beautiful thing to be able to afford the opportunity to be able to do something special for the community,” Nsekhe said. “10 years ago, 15 years ago, my thought process, I would never have thought I’d be standing here talking to you guys being able to put on an event like this and being able to give away backpacks to kids. That’s an amazing thing, that’s a blessing from above.”

Friday was for fun and community, but now it’s time for Nsekhe to get down to business as the Bills approach the final nine days before the regular season officially starts. In Buffalo for News 4 sports, I’m Mary Margaret Johnson.