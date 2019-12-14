NT, Niagara Falls win big on Friday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Great basketball on Friday night up north, with Niagara Wheatfield hosting North Tonawanda, and Ken West traveling to Niagara Falls tonight.

NORTH TONAWANDA VS. NIAGARA WHEATFIELD

Starting first with the Lumberjacks on the road visiting Niagara Wheatfield on Friday night.

NT starting the game off on fire, Noah Fox-Stoddard sends up a three, off the rim, but Luke Granto snags the rebound for the putback basket. Jacks take a 5-2 lead early on.

Down on the other end of the court, Joey Woroniecki takes it to the hole for the layup to make it a one point game.

Later in the first, Lumberjacks moving it around, Tyler Macneil gets it at the top of the key and drains a three to make it 14-10 NT.

North Tonawanda turned up the heat to take the game 76-39 over the Falcons.

KEN WEST VS. NIAGARA FALLS

Right down the road from Niagara Wheatfield, the Niagara Falls Wolverines played host to Ken West.

Fourth quarter, Wolverines adding to their big lead, Bryce Smith gets it down low and banks the layup off the boards. Niagara Falls up 44-23.

Wolverines getting it done on defense too, Malachi Williams with the steal and finishes with a layup in transition. It’s now 47-23.

There was no stopping Niagara Falls tonight, Joe Palka snags a rebound and makes the basket with defenders all over him to make it 54-30.

The Wolverines keep it up to down Ken West 62-34.