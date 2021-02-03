NWHL suspends remainder of season and playoffs in Lake Placid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The National Women’s Hockey League and the Olympic Regional Development Authority have suspended the remainder of the 2021 NWHL season and playoffs in Lake Placid.

The suspension comes due to new positive COVID-19 tests and resulting safety concerns for the players, their respective staff and the community.

It has been an extremely tough day for all of our #Beauts players and staff. We really wanted to make Buffalo proud and show our very best for our sport.



We look forward to seeing our fans and our community sometime soon. We miss all of you!



Be well, be safe and GO BEAUTS! 💙 — Buffalo Beauts (@BuffaloBeauts) February 3, 2021

Multiple games were cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests within programs during the two-week NWHL bubble season in Lake Placid, including the Monday’s forfeiture and eventual withdrawal of the Connecticut Whale from the tournament.

The Buffalo Beauts finished the shortened 2021 season with a 1-5 record. They were scheduled to play the Toronto Six in the first round of the NWHL playoffs on Thursday.