NYSPHSAA cancels spring championships

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The spring championships for high school sports are cancelled for a second year, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NHSPHSAA) announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

After listening to concerns from the 11 #NYSPHSAA sections, the 11 section executive directors and member schools, the NYSPHSAA officers have approved the cancellation of the 2021 NYSPHSAA Spring Championships. — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) February 3, 2021

The spring championships are the third and final championship to get cancelled for the 2020-21 school year, following fall and winter championships that were cancelled before the sports took place.

Spring sports include lacrosse, baseball, softball, track & field, and wrestling. Football, volleyball and competitive cheer were previously moved from the fall to the spring, and those championships have also been cancelled.