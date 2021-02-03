NYSPHSAA cancels spring championships

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The spring championships for high school sports are cancelled for a second year, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NHSPHSAA) announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
The spring championships are the third and final championship to get cancelled for the 2020-21 school year, following fall and winter championships that were cancelled before the sports took place.
Spring sports include lacrosse, baseball, softball, track & field, and wrestling. Football, volleyball and competitive cheer were previously moved from the fall to the spring, and those championships have also been cancelled.