NYSPHSAA Continues Preparations for Return of Fall Sports

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s COVID-19 Task Force met again on Monday to further discuss the return of high school sports in the fall.

NYSPHSAA announced the start of the winter sports season would be pushed back from November 16th to November 30th to allow schools and sections to complete the fall sports season.

“As the fall sports season starts on September 21st, we felt it was most appropriate to delay the start of the winter sports season by two weeks to afford sections and schools additional time to play the fall sports seasons before the winter seasons began,” said Paul Harrica, NYSPHSAA President and Chair of the COVID-19 Task Force in a press release. “The Task Force and officers spent a great deal of time discussing these topics to determine what is best for schools and student-athletes.”

The number of required practices for fall sport student athletes was amended to 12 for football and 10 for all other sports. NYSPHSAA also waived the seven consecutive day rule starting on October 12th, and restricting games for low and moderate risk sports to compete within their sections until October 19th.

The high risk sports of football and volleyball are still considered fall sports.

“Unfortunately all sports will look different and participation will not be the same as it was a year ago, but students will have the chance to represent their school, be around their friends and coaches, and experience a sense of normalcy this fall,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said. “It is critical that student-athletes be leaders in their schools and communities and strictly abide by COVID-19 safety protocols.”

The return to interscholastic athletics document is anticipated to be released on Friday, September 4th.