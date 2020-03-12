NYSPHSAA Postpones Winter Championships Indefinitely

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In light of the COVID-19 outbreak around New York State, on Thursday afternoon the New York State Public High School Athletic Association postponed championships for winter sports indefinitely.

The high school hockey state tournament was set to play this weekend at the LECOM Harbor Center, and the Far West Regional for girls and boys basketball was set to play at Buffalo State starting on Saturday.

“It is certainly understood that postponing the remaining winter state championships is disappointing, however the opportunity to participate in a NYSPHSAA championship event does not outweigh our responsibility and obligation to ensure students participate in a healthy and safe environment,” NYSPHSAA said in a press release.

This update comes after a statement from NYSPHSAA on Thursday morning that announced no spectators would be allowed at any of the regional basketball tournaments across the state. The organization announced the same thing about the ice hockey state tournament on Wednesday evening.

We will update when we have more information.