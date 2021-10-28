October Female Scholar Athlete: Mount St. Mary’s Sophia Young

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s hard not to notice Mount St. Mary senior Sophia Young on the volleyball court.

“We have refs come to us after games and just say ‘that girl made amazing plays’ and we’re like I know this is what we get treated to see all the time,” Mount St. Mary volleyball coach, Tate Wilson said.

Sophia is our News 4 October female scholar athlete not only because of how she excels in athletics but also in the classroom. In addition to playing volleyball, she also runs indoor track and plays softball. On top of that she has a 99.89 cumulative GPA. So when does she find time to rest during all of that?

“I actually go to bed at 10,” Sophia Young laughed.

But in all seriousness, Sophia has accomplished so much and she’s only a few months into her senior year.

“I think I just have really good time management skills. I think my work ethic is what really helps me,” Sophia said.

And that is why she’s been a huge part of Mount St. Mary varsity volleyball over the years.

“She’s very modest but she’s really a human highlight film out there in the games. I mean she can track down balls from across the court, she’s super fast, the acceleration is unparalleled, probably the best I’ve seen,” Wilson explained.

“I’ve been playing volleyball since probably sixth grade and it’s just something that I’ve always really liked. My dad always used to pepper with me in the backyard,” Sophia said.

Sophia says softball is her favorite sport and has been Mount St. Mary’s starting shortstop on varsity since freshman year. She was First Team All Catholics and named Most Valuable Player for softball last year.

As if all of that wasn’t impressive enough, Sophia is also involved in many school activities such as Yearbook Club, Serve Club, Orchestra Club, Student Council and a member of National Honors Society, all on the way to working towards her dream job.

“I really want to major in neuroscience, it’s just always something that’s been really interesting to me. I’ve had three concussions and a family history of head injuries,” Sophia explained.

And she already is gaining experience in the medical field working as the medical receptionist at Pediatric Urgent Care for over a year now.

“I basically check people in, run insurance, run errands for the doctors and chat with the X-Ray techs which is super fun,” Sophia said.

Even though Coach Wilson is going to miss her next season, he sees the tremendous amount of growth from Sophia from ninth grade year to now.

“You get to watch these young ladies come in as freshmen where they’re pretty young and they’re just out of middle school and just a few short years later they’re graduating. Here she is going into neuroscience and all sorts of amazing things and you know it’s all gonna work out. She’s got all the work ethic, all the intelligence, all the patience and perseverance to make it happen,” Wilson explained.

Sophia is in the process of applying for colleges but right now she says her top choices are Northeastern, Binghamton, John Carroll and Pitt.