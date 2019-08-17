Offense & defense shine in win over Panthers

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs out of the pocket during the first half an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen and Matt Barkley both picked apart the the Carolina defense, combining to go 17-of-21 for 212 yards and a score as the Bills beat the Panthers 27-14 Friday night.

After some struggles in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, Allen showed off the accuracy and trust in two of his newest weapons.

On the their opening drive, Allen and new slot receiver Cole Beasley hooked up four times for 30 yards. The highlight of the first series came as the second year quarterback connected with rookie tight end Tommy Sweeney on a beautiful touch pass, for a gain of 22-yards as Buffalo ultimately kicked a field goal to open up a 3-0 lead.

Following a 37-yard punt return from Andre Roberts to give the field a short field, Allen and Sweeney connected again, this time for a 27-yard gain to set the Bills up with first and goal inside the five yard line.

LeSean McCoy, who did not play in the preseason opener, scored from a yard out as the Bills opened up a 10-0 lead.

Allen ended the night going 9-for-11 for 102 yards with 40 going to Beasley.

Kevin Johnson highlighted another strong defensive showing, returning an interception for a touchdown as Buffalo extended it’s lead to 17-0 in the second quarter.

And, as the first and second team defense dominated, Barkley and the second team offense would enter and pick up where Allen and the first team offense left off.

Barkley wrapped up his second preseason outing completing 8-of-10 passes fo 110, with a touchdown to Duke Williams as Buffalo extended it’s lead to 24-3.

Next up, the Bills travel to Detroit for the team’s third preseason game. You can watch pregame coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. on WIVB, followed but the game at 8 p.m.