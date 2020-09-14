Offense sizzles to start, fizzles to finish

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills is pursued by Pierre Desir #35 of the New York Jets during the first half at Bills Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Bills offense lived up to the expectation in the 1st half. They moved the ball at will and scored touchdowns on 3 straight drives, building a 21-0 lead.

Josh Allen connected on his first 7 passes and spent the first two quarters spreading the ball around to his large assortment of weapons.

“We understand the guys that we have are tough for defenses to cover for a long period of time,” Allen said following the game. “When I’m able to escape the pocket, our guys did a great job today of scramble rules, getting open and making some plays.”

Allen threw for over 300 yards for the first time in his career. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs flashed in his Bills debut, leading the team with 8 receptions and 86 yards. Despite no preseason games, Allen and Diggs seem to have good chemistry already.

“He’s still got a little bit of a kid in him,” Diggs said about his quarterback. “So when he’s out there he’s out there having fun, and I enjoy it. I’m always in his ear kind of like, keep that positive energy going just because I can’t imagine how hard it is to play quarterback.”

It wasn’t all positive for the offense. Josh Allen fumbled twice at the end of runs, one of those killed a long drive that should have resulted in points.

“We had to overcome some adversity,” Allen said. “Those two fumbles early on, I can’t put ourselves in position where we have points to take those points away from us.”

The offense didn’t look nearly as good in the 2nd half. They only managed two field goals and were was outscore by the Jets 14-6 in the final two quarters.

“We’ve got a lot to work on, a lot to grow from,” Allen said. “I expected things to kind of hit the fan at some point during the game in week 1, no preseason. Luckily, it didn’t hurt us too bad but we’ve got to be better.”

Diggs says it’s nothing more than the typical gameday ups and downs.

“It’s part of football. The other team is going to play some good football at one point, and they’re gonna do their thing too. So you got to respect them,” Diggs continued “So, the ability to pull yourself out of it and really just stay positive, stay positive through and through. Keep that positive energy going and kind of just put a play together, put a drive together. We just needed a little spark and something to get us going, just a little kick in the butt a little bit.”

The Bills was more good than bad, they scored 27 and they left a lot of points out there… let that sink in.

