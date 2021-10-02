Offense struggles in second half, UB falls 24-17 to Western Michigan

Western Michigan running back La’Darius Jefferson (3) scores a touchdown against Buffalo in the fourth quarter if an NCAA college football game in Amherst, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (James P. McCoy/The Buffalo News via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the second game in a row the second half proved to be a big problem for UB. After taking a 10-7 lead on the opening drive in the third quarter, the Bulls were outscored 17-7 in the fourth, leading to their third loss of the season.

UB went three-and-out four straight times in the second half. The offense couldn’t get going, and that allowed Western Michigan to take the lead and eventually the win.

“It’s just execution,” quarterback Kyle Vantrease said. “It’s really all it comes down to. Everybody’s got to be able to do their job, everyone’s got to be on the same page. You’ve got to minimize the mental mistakes and put yourselves in the best position to be successful…”

Vantrease said the Western Michigan defense didn’t do anything different in the second half that led to the stalled offense. He just reiterated that the execution needs to be better next week.

Head coach Mo Linguist said they’ve experienced this twice. Last week against Old Dominion, the offense didn’t score at all in the second half after scoring 35 in the first. They still won that game, but didn’t get the same result this time around.

“We will watch the film, we will assess it, we will look at everything and see what we’ve got to get done so that doesn’t occur again,” Linguist said.

Because of the three-and-outs , the defense was on the field for more than more than 17 minutes in the second half. Fatigue appeared to play a factor late in the game as Western Michigan scored 17 points in the 4th quarter.

“[Fatigue played] A big part but at the same time it can’t be an issue,” linebacker James Patterson said. “You have to really stand up and make a play for our team. When [the offense is] down, we should be able to make a play for them, when we are down they should make a play for us and vice versa.”

UB moves to 2-3 on the year. Next up they face Kent State next Saturday on the road. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.