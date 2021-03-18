Offensive woes continue for Sabres in 4-1 loss to Bruins

Buffalo Sabres forward Cody Eakin (20) and Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron (37) take a faceoff during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Offensive misfortunes continued to plague the Buffalo Sabres. They only managed one goal, and that one even surprised the skater who shot it. Meanwhile Boston put up three goals in the first two periods to get a comfortable enough lead to take home the win.

Buffalo’s only goal came from Kyle Okposo who scored on a short-handed attempt from just past the blue line in the second period. Okposo himself looked surprised it went in. That goal tied the game at one.

The Sabres did have chances throughout the game, but the puck couldn’t find the back of the net. Sam Reinhart had an open opportunity at one point, but the puck missed. Tobias Rieder also had a one-on-one with the goaltender in the third period, but his shot was blocked.

Boston put up goals in each period. They scored one in the first, two in the second and one in the third.

Buffalo’s losing streak moves to 13. They play Boston again on Saturday.