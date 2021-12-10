Offsides call takes away tying goal, Sabres fall 2-1

New York Rangers right wing Ryan Reaves (75) and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) celebrate the team’s 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres in an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – They thought they tied it up.

Trailing 2-1 with less than a minute to go in Friday’s matchup with the New York Rangers, the Sabres put one in the back of the net. The referees did a video review, and determined the goal was good, however the situation room needed to check to see if anyone was offside prior to the goal.

After a review, it was determined that Rasmus Dahlin was offside, and there was no goal. Time ran out on the Sabres after that, and they ultimately lost 2-1.

“That one stung,” forward Kyle Okposo said. “A lot of emotions when we tie the game there and then obviously the offsides. I didn’t get a chance to really see the replay, but tough to take the goal back.”

Head coach Don Granato didn’t say much about the play after the game, but wanted to make sure his team didn’t focus too much on the disappointing result.

“We can’t worry about that,” Granato said. “We have to play with passion, play with compete and believe and get in the moment because you start concerning yourself with that, it pulls you out of that competitiveness.”

He didn’t offer his opinion on it, but just reiterated that they couldn’t focus on a bad break.

“I can’t have emotion in it,” Granato said. “I can’t think about it. It’s not my job. My job is to make sure our team’s ready. I can’t afford to be distracted by that.”

New York jumped out to a 2-0 lead after goals from Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere in the first two periods. Brett Murray scored the lone goal for the Sabres.

Buffalo falls to 8-15-3 on the season and face the Washington Capitals Saturday at 7 p.m. at the KeyBank Center.