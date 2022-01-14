O’Hara girls basketball holds off St. Mary’s 55-44

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a big Friday night rivalry matchup, Cardinal O’Hara girls basketball hosted St. Mary’s.

Early on, the Lancers lead by one but jump out to a 6-2 lead after back-to-back three’s by Shay Ciezki including this one from the corner.

But the Lady Hawks come charging back! After an O’Hara steal, Jordyn Williams takes it in and banks the layup in transition. Cardinal O’Hara overtakes the lead, 7-6.

A few minutes later, Lady Hawks get it around to Emily Mountain who drops the midrange jumper, it’s now 13-7, O’Hara.

Second quarter now, Ciezki makes a defender miss and spins around to knock down the bucket. Lancers closing the gap, 19-11.

Just under three minutes left in the second, Kyla Hayes banks the behind-the-back shot to give O’Hara the 29-20 lead.

With 30 seconds left in the half, Hayes gets the basket off the boards. Lady Hawks led 35-24 at the break.

Cardinal O’Hara would keep up the intensity for the final two quarters to top St. Mary’s 55-44.