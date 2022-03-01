BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Mary’s and Cardinal O’Hara met on the court on Tuesday evening for the Monsignor Martin girls basketball championship.

The Lady Hawks open up the scoring early on. Kyla Hayes takes the pass in transition and banks the layup to give O’Hara the 10-2 lead.

A few minutes later, Emily Mountain steals the ball at half court and takes it all the way back for the bucket. It’s now 18-7.

On the other end of the court, the Lancers toss it around to Shay Ciezki who knocks down the beautiful three from the wing. St. Mary’s trails 20-10.

The Lancers turn up the heat in the second period. Ciezki gets the ball and banks the short floater to cut the lead down to 8, making it 28-20.

Third quarter, Ciezki drives in and gets. the bucket from the line. Lancers trail 40-32.

But O’Hara keeps their foot on the gas in the fourth. They pass it around and get it to Jordyn Williams for the three to take a 49-37 lead.

And late in the game, the Hawks go crazy after Aliviya Vallone Russell gets the bucket from the blocks and draws the foul. It’s now 53-39.

O’Hara rolls to top St. Mary’s 68-42 to win their ninth straight Monsignor Martin title!

“Shay is a great player as we all saw, but we did what we did to try and lock her down, and we won!” Cardinal O’Hara senior Jade Rutledge said. “It’s really exciting. We’re going back to New York City. We couldn’t go for two years in a row because of COVID so it’s really exciting we’re going back. To do it with a really young team is amazing. It feels really good.”

“It feels good. The pressure of keeping the streak going but I’m glad we got it done, now it’s onto New York City,” Cardinal O’Hara senior Courtey McClaney said. “Just doing our best to keep going, even though there’s no Federation but just to win state so we can get another banner for the wall.”