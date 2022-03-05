Top seed Lackawanna and two seed Olean squared off in the Section VI B1 title game on Saturday afternoon at Buff State.

Early in the first, after a missed shot by Julienn Clements, Jesus Alvarez gets the putback basket from the blocks to tie the game up at four.

The Huskies and Steelers trade buckets for a while, but Olean goes on a 9-2 run to close out the first quarter thanks to big time shots like this corner three by Jack DeRose to take a 22-14 lead into the second.

A few minutes into the second, Jordon Rivers steps up and knocks down a huge three from the top of the key to bring Lackawanna within three, 26-23.

Olean led 35-29 at the half.

Fourth quarter action now, Rivers snags the defensive rebound and goes coast-to-coast with it, finishing with a short jumper to give the Steelers the 47-46 lead.

A few minutes later, Zion James pops it to DeRose for the corner three. Huskies get back in the lead, 51-50.

And with just over a minute left in the game, James keeps it himself this time and drives in for the layup. Olean leads 57-50.

Lackawanna wouldn’t be able to catch up, and for the 13th time in 16 years, Olean wins the Section VI championship. The Huskies advance to the Class B Crossover game where they will face B2 champion Allegany-Limestone on Tuesday at 6pm.