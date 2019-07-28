Oliver & Ford continuing to get acclimated to life in the NFL

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Ed Oliver is continuing to get familiar with life in the NFL.



The rookie defensive tackle getting an opportunity for the first time with the first team defense in drills on Saturday.

Oliver said he’s taking everything in stride in the hopes of making a difference on Sundays.

“I got two good guys in front of me like Jordan Phillips and (Star Lotulelei) just taking me in and coaching me up on everything possible,” Oliver said after practice. “Just giving me one little thing to work on a day, mostly Jordan just gives me one thing, what’s one thing you can get better at and i tell him and most times I get better.”

On the other side of the ball , fellow rookie and 2nd round pick Cody Ford continues to make progress as well.



Through the first three days Ford has lined up primarily at right tackle.

He’s going through somewhat of a baptism by fire battling veteran defensive end Trent Murphy while trying to master the playbook.

“Trent, you know, Trent is a great player. He has a lot of tools in his toolbox and going up against him is helping me a lot. We’re getting everything in right now so, I’m just trying to take everything in. It’s pretty much the same things we ran in the spring back in Buffalo but it’s pretty good right now.”