Oliver named NFL’s Rookie of the Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – This late in the season, with the schedule and the grind of the combine, the draft and starting a career in the NFL, rookies usually hit that “rookie wall” and their play starts to tail off.



That’s not the case for Ed Oliver.

After collecting four tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and pass deflection in the Bills’ 26-15 win over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, the defensive tackle was named the NFL’s Rookie of the Week on Friday.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Ravens, he spoke about the confidence he’s playing with.

“My confidence is around the guys around the room, the guys who keep me going every day,” Oliver said. “They get me through the days and help me play better.”

“It’s really exciting to see his maturation over the course of the season and just the way he handled the lineup change a few weeks ago. Not pouting or sulking, but just looking internally at what can I do to get better,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said on Monday.

“And (Oliver’s) taken a great approach and we’ve seen the growth in that, and to see the way he played Thursday down in his home state as well. Really exciting to see. And there’s more to come, as we all know. He’s a young guy that is developing and he’s really coming along, but just his approach and his attitude is what’s been so impressive about Ed throughout this rookie season. One of those guys who, unlike a lot of players who are in their rookie year, even first round picks, right about this time of the year they’re about to hit the wall because the college season is coming to a close. He’s actually getting stronger, getting better. So, that’s encouraging for us. Just excited about his development.”