Olofsson, Jokiharju highlight players to participate in Prospects Challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Forward Victor Olofsson and defenseman Henri Jokiharju headline the list of Sabres players that will suit up next weekend for the Prospects Challenge at HarborCenter.

Olofsson scored 63 points in 66 games with the Rochester Americans last season and tallied four points (2 goals, 2 assists) in six contest with the the Blue & Gold

Asplund collected 41 points in 75 games with the Amerks.

Also featured in the forwards group is Arttu Ruotsalainen in played in the Finnish Elite League and Matej Pekar, who signed his entry level contract in October of last year. He missed the development camp this year while recovering from a shoulder injury.

Jokiharju, who the Sabres acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks in July, will also suit up. Jokiharju was one of the Blackhawks best young defenseman and scored 12 points in 38 games, before being send down to the minors following a coaching change in the Windy City.

Jokiharju helped Finland win Gold at the World Championships and Junior World Championships this year.

The blueline will also feature some of the best in the Sabres pipeline including William Borgen, Casey Fitzgerald and Jacob Bryson.

PROSPECTS CHALLENGE SCHEDULE



Friday, Sept. 6

Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Boston, 7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 9