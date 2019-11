Buffalo Sabres right wing Victor Olofsson plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Victor Olofsson was rewarded for his hot start to the season and named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for October, the league announced on Friday.

Olofsson scored six goals, all on the power play, and added four assists through the Sabres’ first 13 games.

The 24-year-old also set a rookie record with the first eight goal of his career coming on the man-advantage. Both of the goals he scored last season were on the power play.