Olofsson, Okposo return to Sabres lineup, Marcus Johansson out

Buffalo Sabres right wing Victor Olofsson plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Ralph Krueger announced that forwards Victor Oloffson and Kyle Okposo will be back in the lineup against the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center Thursday night.

Olofsson has been out of the Sabres lineup since he suffered a lower body injury against the Edmonton Oilers back on January 2nd. Okposo has been out of the lineup since he suffered an upper body injury against the Montreal Canadiens on January 30th.

In other injury news, forward Marcus Johansson will miss tonight’s came against the Blue Jackets due to an injury.

Krueger says 12 forwards and seven defensemen will take the pregame skate and a decision on whether to play 12 forwards and 6 defensemen or 7 defensemen and 11 forwards will be made then.

Carter Hutton will get the start in net for the Sabres.