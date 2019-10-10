Olofsson ties NHL record with 6th career power play goal

Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson (68) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Victor Olofsson’s powerful shot has landed him in the NHL record books.

With this power play goal in the first period Wednesday night against the Montreal Canadiens, the winger became the fourth player in NHL history to score the first six goals of his career on the man-advantage.

With his @NewWaveEnergyCo PPG tonight, Victor Olofsson is on a four-game point streak! 🚨#Sabres50 pic.twitter.com/I2GNqtdBJR — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 9, 2019

Olofsson scored twice in his brief stint with the Blue & Gold last season and has scored in each of the team’s first four games this year.

The Sweden native joins Craig Norwich, Sylvain Turgeon and Jeff Norton in accomplishing that feat.