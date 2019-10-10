Olofsson ties NHL record with 6th career power play goal

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson (68) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Victor Olofsson’s powerful shot has landed him in the NHL record books.

With this power play goal in the first period Wednesday night against the Montreal Canadiens, the winger became the fourth player in NHL history to score the first six goals of his career on the man-advantage.

Olofsson scored twice in his brief stint with the Blue & Gold last season and has scored in each of the team’s first four games this year.

The Sweden native joins Craig Norwich, Sylvain Turgeon and Jeff Norton in accomplishing that feat.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss