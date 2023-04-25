ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Olympic gold medalist Jenn Suhr will be joining the track and field coaching staff at Roberts Wesleyan University.

Suhr, a Fredonia native, will be an assistant coach on the men’s and women’s track and field team at her alma mater. She will oversee the training and recruitment of the university’s Division II program with pole vault coach Chris Brhel.

“I’m proud to announce I have accepted a coaching position at Roberts Wesleyan University,” Suhr stated in a Twitter post. “I’ll be returning to my Alma Mater to coach pole vault, an event that shaped my life.”

Shur noted that she didn’t start pole vaulting until age 22.

“If I wasn’t given the chance, I would have never become an Olympic Gold Medalist from Roberts Wesleyan,” Suhr wrote. “I want to give all pole vaulters/athletes a chance to experience the event and become as great as they can be.”

“Unlike most colleges where pole vault is put to the side, here at Roberts, pole vault will be recognized and supported by the track team, athletic program and university all together,” Shur added.

Suhr also will be inducted into the university’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Sunday during the third annual Reggies.

She first competed in collegiate basketball at Roberts Wesleyan before she took part in pole vaulting, which led her on a path toward winning a silver medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Additionally, she won 17 national championships and is the only pole vaulter in U.S. history to win three Olympic trials, according to the university.

News 4 digital sports reporter Jonah Bronstein contributed to this report.