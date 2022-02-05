Olympians from Western New York in the 2022 Beijing Games

BEIJING (WIVB) — Several Western New Yorkers are in China this month for the 2022 Winter Olympics, competing in a variety of sports.

Hayley Scamurra

Hayley Scamurra, a 27-year-old hockey player from Getzville, is competing in her first Olympics this year. She already has an assist following Team USA’s first outing, a 5-0 shutout against the Russian Olympic Committee, in which Scamurra played 12 minutes, 20 seconds and put two shots on goal.

Scamurra has been a member of Team USA since 2019, competing in two International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women’s World Championships, as well as in several Rivalry Series matchups against Team Canada. She won silver in the 2021 World Championship and gold in her debut in 2019.

Scamurra was born in Williamsville and went to Nichols High School. She competed in junior hockey in Canada and played four years at Northeastern University, where she was named the top defensive forward in Hockey East as a senior in 2017. Scamurra also played 31 games for the Buffalo Beauts from 2016-19, scoring 18 goals in that time.

“I think the Olympics is normally our time to shine for sure,” Scamurra told News 4 in January. “And I feel like it puts women’s hockey on the map. There’s data that shows it grows women’s hockey exponentially, especially after the gold in 2018. So, I’m excited for what we’re going to showcase here.”

United States’ Hayley Scamurra (16) and Finland’s Ella Viitasuo (8) collide against the boards during a preliminary round women’s hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Kaitlin Hawayek

Kaitlin Hawayek, a 25-year-old ice dancer from East Aurora, secured her spot on the U.S. Olympic Team Jan. 8 after finishing in third place with her partner, Jean-Luc Baker in the U.S. Skating Championships for the fourth consecutive time. This is Hawayek’s first Olympics.

Hawayek has competed in three World Figure Skating Championships — 2018, 2019 and 2021. She and Baker finished ninth in the 2021 World Championship.

“I’m just excited to be there competing on an Olympic ice,” she told News 4 last week. “I’ll walk in the opening and closing ceremonies and soak it all in.”

Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker of USA perform in the ice dance free dance skating program during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Tricia Mangan

Tricia Mangan, a 24-year-old skier from Derby, is competing in her second Olympics, following Team USA’s ninth place finish in the alpine event in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games. She has competed in two 2022 International Ski Federation (FIS) World Cup events and took fourth in the 2018 FIS Junior World Ski Championships.

Mangan is a part of the Holimont Race Team in Ellicottville. She is a Nardin Academy grad and went to Dartmouth College for engineering. According to Team USA’s website, she made the U.S. Ski Team’s National Training Group while in high school. Mangan also raced at the collegiate level and was the final athlete added to the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team.

Tricia Mangan skis during a women’s U.S. Alpine Championship slalom skiing race, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Aspen, Colo. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Hagen Kearney

Hagen Kearney, a 30-year-old snowboarder from Norwood, Colo., was born in Buffalo in 1991. He is a two-time Olympian, and he finished 13th in the snowboardcross event at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. Kearney’s dad, Richard, spoke to News 4 four years ago about his son’s journey to those Olympics.

Kearney also competed in the 2013, 2017 and 2021 FIS Snowboarding World Championships, taking gold in 2017. He finished 14th in his most recent appearance.

Hagen Kearney of the United States, competes during qualifications in a U.S. Grand Prix men’s snowboarding World Cup event Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Solitude, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)