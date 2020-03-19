Olympic rower reflects on uncertain times in world of sports

Tourists wear masks as they pause for photos with the New National Stadium, a venue for the opening and closing ceremonies at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(WIVB) — In January, when Emily Regan began hearing news reports about the coronavirus outbreak in China, she had this initial reaction: “Don’t mess with my Olympics,” she thought to herself. “Don’t mess with it!”

Regan was in California at the time, training with the U.S. women’s national rowing team. The idea that COVID-19 might disrupt the Tokyo Games was a distant notion. The Opening Ceremonies were scheduled for July 24. Surely, the whole crisis would blow over by then.

But by early this week, the dread was accelerating, along with the number of cases in the U.S. and around the world. As of Thursday morning, there were 218,000 reported cases of coronavirus around the globe. Cases in the U.S. had increased by 40 percent in just 24 hours.

On Wednesday, The New York Times published an editorial with the blunt headline ‘Cancel. The. Olympics.’ The subhead read: ‘Amid a pandemic, it would be wildly irresponsible for the Games to go on.’

The sports world is at a virtual standstill, with events suspended or canceled outright. President Trump, who downplayed the impact of the virus at the start, said it would be a good idea to postpone the Games.

But Shinzo Abe, the Japanese prime minister, has dismissed suggestions of a suspension or shutdown and insists the Olympics will proceed according to plan. Of course, the financial ramifications are enormous. The private sector in Japan is investing about 10 trillion yen in the Games, the equivalent of $9.2 billion in U.S. dollars.

Calls to postpone or cancel the Olympics will only increase, however, as the start of the Games draws closer and people come to grips with the fact that the coronavirus crisis is bound to get worse before things get better.

So for athletes like Regan, the only Buffalo rower ever to win gold in the Olympics, the anxiety and uncertainty will continue to soar as well.

“My opinion is evolving,” said Regan, now training with the U.S. national team in New Jersey. “We use Princeton University’s boathouse, so when we heard their season was canceled last week it was heartbreaking.

“As things are progressing and the severity comes more and more to light, the thought of losing something you worked so hard for is … heartbreaking to think about.”



Regan hesitated. She was sobbing over the phone.

“Sorry. It’s heartbreaking to think about, because we’ve sacrificed so much, and it’s so close, but at the same time, the health of the people around us and people’s lives are so much more important.

“For now, we’ve been told the Olympics are going to happen, so we have to train like they’re going to happen, but it’s still a very hard thing to have in the back of your mind.”

It’s hard to ignore what’s happening around you. U.S. Rowing has postponed its Olympic trials, slated for mid-April in Sarasota, because of COVID-19. The selection committee is reviewing its procedures for choosing the full national team, scheduled for late May.

Olympic selection is complicated in rowing. But Regan’s spot is secure. The U.S. women qualified all their boats — under head coach Tom Terhaar, a Buffalo native and St. Joe’s graduate — for Tokyo with their performance in last year’s World Championships.

With the Princeton boathouse suddenly off-limits, the U.S. rowers were forced to dress in the cars in the parking lot for practices this week.

“The coaches are doing a good job of communicating the information they do have. It’s an unprecedented time for everyone,” Regan said. “We’re staggering the start of practice, so the coaches are just writing the workout on a white board for us and we can launch when we’re ready.



“Tom made a really good point late last week. He said right now we’re fortunate to have our sport as a form of therapy. We get to go out and be in the fresh air and set aside all the stressors in the world for a little while.”

Still, the fear of a lost Olympics looms, and Regan isn’t the only local athlete wondering about Tokyo. West Seneca’s Matt Anderson, one of the best volleyball players in the world, recently returned from Italy, where his professional league suspended operations. Anderson, who won bronze in 2016, is looking to compete in his third Olympics.

Anita Alvarez of Kenmore, who finished ninth in duet in synchronized swimming in Rio four years ago, is part of an American team that will take part in a qualifying meet April 30-May 3 in Tokyo — assuming it’s not postponed.

The U.S. track and field trials remain on schedule for June 19-28 in Oregon. Fredonia native Jean Suhr, who was second in the pole vault in the national indoors last month and won Olympic gold in 2012, is presumably looking to compete in the Games for a fourth time at 38.

Regan is a near lock to be in the prestigious women’s eight, the boat that has won three straight Olympic gold medals and went unbeaten for 11 years under Terhaar’s leadership before the streak ended at the worlds in 2017.

“Having the opportunity to defend an Olympic gold medal is really special,” Regan said. “Who knows what’s going to happen at this point. We want to compete, but we also want the best choice to be made.”

Regan turns 32 in June. She’s one of the “old ladies” of the national team. Her father, Larry, and siblings (Kelly, Jim, Will) were basketball players. Will was a senior on the UB men’s team that made it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 2015. Emily stumbled into rowing when she was a freshman at Michigan State and became a star.

Rowing is a grueling, anonymous and often thankless sport, one that can often be its own reward.

“For sure,” said Larry Regan, who has tentative plans to attend the Olympics with the entire clan. “It’s not like golfers or NBA players, or even track and field. They can make a lot of money. But these folks do it for the love of the sport and the opportunity to represent their country at the Olympics, and that only comes around every four years.”

Regan was cut from the Olympic team in 2012, then rededicated herself to training and was soon one of the world’s top female rowers.

It’s hard for any athlete to have an opportunity stripped away by unforeseen circumstances. But it cuts deeper for rowers and other competitors who don’t make a lot of money or get much acclaim for their efforts.

“Exactly,” Regan said. “I’m thinking of all the things I’ve sacrificed, over the last four years especially. I did get to compete in Rio and I’m really thankful for that. Even at Christmas this year, I had to train and take a lot of time away from my family. My little nephew (Kelly’s son, Sunny) was just over a year old when we were home, he’s pretty close to me and I would have to go outside and he’d start crying when I had to leave again.”



Those family times can’t be reproduced. Then again, neither can the satisfaction and sense of empowerment that comes with being one of the very best in the world at your chosen sport, and in supreme physical condition.

You never know how long it will last. So after 10 years, Regan hasn’t decided if Tokyo would be her final event. She saw teammates who swore they would be finished after Rio, then kept rowing after they failed to medal.

“This is a really good example right now, that we don’t know what’s going to happen in the world,” she said. “I hadn’t made a decision one way or the other, though I was definitely leaning toward wanting to be done.

“There are days at practice when I’m like, ‘I could do this forever!’ And other times, I’m like, ‘I can’t even make it through today.’”