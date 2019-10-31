One final home game for the Lakemen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Wilson Lakemen are in the midst of the best season in school history with their current 8-0 record.

“We’re feeling pretty good, our defense has been shutdown all year, we’re averaging like seven points a game, and our offense really has been coming along, so we just gotta keep the ball rolling,” senior receiver Declan Faery said. “Obviously they’re a good team, we just gotta keep doing what we do.”

After taking down Allegeny-Limestone 37-21 in the Class C quarterfinals, the Lakemen get a second straight home game in the playoffs on Friday.

“The past two years, our second game in the playoffs has been down south at Southwestern, those games were a lot of fun even though we did lose, but having an extra home playoff game is a blast,” senior quarterback Bobby Atlas said, “The community always supports us, and we always have a lot of people come out to cheer us on.”

“Playing at home is a big advantage to have in the postseason.”

For the last two seasons, Wilson has advanced to the Class C semifinals before falling to Southwestern both years. Since it’s do or die in the playoffs, the 14 seniors on this team aren’t ready to hang up the cleats just yet.

“It gives you a little extra jitters, knowing you could be playing your last game in high school,” Faery said. “It gets you a little nervous before the game, but you just have to shake it out.”

“We’re all really close, so it makes practice a little more intense come playoff time, which I think is a good thing, and we’re just preparing like it’s do or die, which it is.”

“We like the pressure. We’re a good team. We play fast, we play hard,” Atlas said.

“We’re pretty excited, having this home playoff game again, but it’s about being confident,” Atlas said. “We’re not going to be showy, you just have to be confident in how you play, and you have to play fast.”

The Lakemen host Portville on Friday at 7, the winner punches their ticket to New Era Field for the Class C Section 6 Championship. In Wilson with your high school football coverage, Mary Margaret Johnson, News 4 Sports.