One-on-one with Jaret Patterson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, UB head coach Lance Leipold called Penn State “One of the toughest, if not the toughest, match up this team has ever faced.” In just a few hours, the Bulls prepare to battle the 15th ranked Nittany Lions in Happy Valley, one of college football’s most intimidating atmospheres.

News 4 Sports Digital Reporter Mary Margaret Johnson caught up with Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson about how the Bulls plan on attacking Penn State on the ground, and what they are most excited about in this match up.