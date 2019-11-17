One-on-one with the Bulls after 88-76 win over Harvard

TORONTO, ONTARIO (WIVB) — The UB Bulls turn up the heat in the second half of their Naismith Classic game against Harvard to take down the Crimson 88-76.

“Defense was the main thing we came in with, doing our preparation that we did for this game, and I feel like we executed very well tonight on the defensive side,” Ronaldo Segu said.

The Bulls struggled out of the gate, trailing Harvard 10-2 in the first three minutes of the game.

Despite the Crimson leading for the majority of the first half, UB scraped together a comeback that was realized in the final seconds of the first period, with Jayvon Graves draining a buzzer-beater three to send the Bulls into the half with a 40-38 lead.

“We really focused on doing the little things, playing hard, into the passes, and that really got us going offensively in the second half,” Jayvon Graves said.

In a game that was really a tale of two halves, the Bulls controlled the entire second half, with UB taking a commanding 14 point lead 10 minutes into the second period.

In contrast to the five three-point shots made in the first half, UB banked six threes in the first ten minutes of the second period alone.

“Going out there, having confidence, and going out there and having fun, I feel like that’s the main thing,” Segu said. “You can see from games previous that we’ve just gotten better each and every game. We came out, played hard, blue collar, and had fun, that was the biggest thing for us.”

The Bulls outscored Harvard 48-38 in the second half and came away from Toronto with a big boost of confidence going into the Charleston Classic, where they will face UConn on Thursday.

“This win means a lot, it’s big for us to build off of this game leading on to Charleston, getting ready for a really good team in UConn,” Segu said. “I feel like this was a big win for us, and it’s going to help us in games down the road.”