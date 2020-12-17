One win away from clinching AFC East, McDermott says Bills are solely focused on Broncos

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, left, celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Bills won 26-15. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes )

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A win against the Denver Broncos on Saturday is the only thing standing in the way of the Buffalo Bills winning the first AFC East title since 1995.

But, in true Bills fashion, the excitement of that accolade is nowhere close to the main focus heading into Week 15’s match up.

“We’re focused on a good opponent in the Denver Broncos,” Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday. “Good players, good coaches. They had a big win against Carolina last week, so that’s where mine and the players focus is at this week.”

Though the Broncos only have five wins on their record this season, three of those are to the other three AFC East teams, and the most recent coming in the form of a 32-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Coached by legendary defensive mind Vic Fangio, the Broncos rank in the top ten in the league in passing defense, allowing an average of 220.7 yards per game.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Vic Fangio. It’s an industry where some people share and some people don’t. Vic helped me in my early career, I was curious about his system and how he was able to have success over the years,” McDermott said. “That’s why Vic is who he is. He does a great job, all the coaches do a great job as well, they’re well coached and have good players across the board and depth wise.”

The Bills and Broncos square off in the first game of an NFL doubleheader on Saturday. Buffalo kicks off in Denver on Saturday at 4:30 pm.