OP completes comeback, Iroquois/Alden and Depew tie in OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With just eight days left in the regular season, the final Federation games are heating up as teams gear up for a playoff push.

ORCHARD PARK VS. WILLIAMSVILLE NORTH

The Orchard Park Quakers are currently sitting in third place in Western New York, and they looked to come back from a shutout loss as they took on Williamsville North on Saturday evening.

OP down 3-1 after the first period, but thirty seconds into the second from the face off, Owen Hughes sends it into the back of the net with a huge slap shot to make it a one score game. Will North led 3-2 after the second.

Third period action now, Quakers in the offensive zone on the power play, Hughes shoots and Aiden Jones is there to tap it on in to tie the game up at three a piece with 7:30 left in the game!

Just over four minutes left to play, Brandon Licursi placing the curse on Will North with this beautiful go ahead goal! Orchard Park takes a 4-3 lead, their first lead in the game since going up 1-0 late in the first.

But that would not be the final goal of the game! 1:15 left now, Bryson Miller brings it down and banks the empty netter to bring OP up 5-3, and with under a minute left to play they add another with a little flip by Bret Rokitka.

After going down 3-1 early on, Orchard Park completes the comeback with five unanswered goals to beat Will North 6-3. The Quakers move to 12-5 on the season, the Spartans fall to 5-7-5.

IROQUOIS/ALDEN VS. DEPEW

In the second game of the evening at Leisure Rink, Iroquois/Alden taking on Depew in what would turn out to be a defensive battle!

Just under 8:30 left in the first, Nick Capozzi getting it done in the net! He blocks three straight firecrackers from Depew, that’s some solid goal tending back there!

Depew’s Trent Kubiak also putting in the work in the crease! He did not allow a single goal until the third period of this one!

This game went into overtime tied at two a piece! And then after five minutes of overtime, nobody could find the back of the net again! This one ended in a 2-2 tie.