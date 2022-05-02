BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a continuation of the crosstown rivalry on Monday evening, Hamburg and Orchard Park went toe to toe on the baseball diamond in a big ECIC matchup.

Bulldogs up 3-0 early, but the Quakers won’t go down without a fight. Bottom of the third, Ben Gocella slips it deep down the first base line. Tyler Kelley switches places with him and comes home for the first OP run of the game. It’s now 3-1.

Top of the fourth now, David Conklin crushes one into center field for a stand up double. Ryan Edmondson rounds third scores to give Hamburg the 4-1 lead.

Next batter up, an errant throw to third brings Conklin home. Bulldogs take a commanding 5-1 advantage.

The deficit is not too big for Orchard Park though! Bottom of the frame, Brandon Licursi crushes one out to the center field fence for a massive triple to score Liam Pytlak. Quakers trail 5-2.

And the hacks keep on coming! A few batters later, Sean Becker does the exact same thing with a blast out to the fence in center field to bring two batters home and tie the game up at five.

After eight complete innings that’s where this thriller would end due to darkness.