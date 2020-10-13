OP soccer shuts out St. Joe’s 3-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park traveled to the city to take on St. Joe’s soccer on Monday afternoon in a non-league game.

The Quakers struck early and often in this match, seven minutes into the first half Bryce Kirk sends it from the corner and Ian Thomas goes up with the beautiful header into the back of the net for the first goal of the game, OP takes a 1-0 lead.

With 28 minutes left in the half, Logan Wittmann with the cross to Blake Hearn who lobs it right over the goalie’s head for the goal. Quakers up 2-0.

Marauders look to close the gap late in the first half, Daniel Donovan hits Dominic Marino on the breakaway, but right as he’s about to shoot he’s brought down by a Quaker defender! That brings up a penalty kick for Marino, but it’s Alex Ryczek who comes up with the huge save!

Orchard Park would score another goal in the second half to top St. Joe’s 3-0 and hand the Marauders their first loss of the season. The Quakers move to 2-4 on the season, Joe’s is 3-1-1.