OP turning season finale loss into learning opportunity for playoffs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Orchard Park Quakers went into the regular season finale as an undefeated team, but left the game against Jamestown with their first loss of the season. The Red Raiders defeated the Quakers 16-12 on Friday night to take the top seed in AA in the playoffs.

“I mean it obviously sucks losing, but we’re 0-0, a league championship would’ve been nice but we’re striving for bigger things like a section championship and then hopefully something bigger on, but we’re just 0-0 at this point,” Quaker Park quarterback Jack Sharp said.

No team wants to experience a loss, but the Quakers are turning this one into a learning opportunity.

“I don’t want to say it was a good loss, but it was the right time for it to happen,” safety Jacob Shul said. “It didn’t hurt us too much in terms of seeding and what not, we still get two home playoff games. It was nice to get a wake up call like hey, there’s teams out there that can beat us if we don’t play our game.”

“You never want to lose, but we learned a lot from that loss,” head coach Craig Dana said. “Our guys realized we’re not undefeated, we are beatable, anyone’s beatable on any Friday night.”

“It definitely was a good opportunity for our guys to try to refocus ourselves and get ready for the postseason.”

With that loss out of the way now, Orchard Park is refocused and ready to take on Hutch Tech on Friday and start the playoffs.

“They’ve usually been tough over the years, they play really hard, their D-Line was pretty good when we played them this year, and they’re going to come out swinging so this should be a good game,” Sharp said.

“It’s playoffs now, so it’s win or go home,” Shul said. “They could really bring out something that we’ve never seen before, so we’re just trying to be prepared. They might not come out in the same way we saw them last time they were here, so we’re just trying to get ready for anything they might pull out.”

The Quakers and the Engineers play in the first round of the playoffs on Friday at 7 pm. With your high school coverage, Mary Margaret Johnson, News 4 Sports.