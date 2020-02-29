Orchard Park boys and girls win and advance in basketball playoffs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The quarterfinal round of the Section VI high school basketball playoffs continued on Saturday afternoon around Western New York.

LOCKPORT VS. ORCHARD PARK BOYS

Three seed Orchard Park hosting six seed Lockport in the boys AA quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.

Quakers led 30-17 at the half, but Lockport was not ready to be down and out just yet. Lions on the comeback to start the third, Ceion McDowell dishes it to Dante Shellman who drills a three from the corner. Lockport closing the gap 32-25.

Later in the third, Ethan Swiatek gets it at the top of the key and drives in for the layup, OP leads 36-27.

Just under two and a half to play in the quarter, Brayden Velia gets wide open in the corner and nails a three ball of his own. The Lions have turned this one into a 36-33 ballgame.

Orchard Park led 38-37 at the end of the third.

Under five left in the game, Tino Mancabelli gets it in transition at the arc and finishes off the finger roll layup to tie the game up at 43.

This one came down to the wire but a last second missed three by Lockport that would have tied it up ends in a slim win for Orchard Park. The Quakers advance to the AA semifinals with the 49-46 victory.

NIAGARA FALLS VS. ORCHARD PARK GIRLS

In the second game at Quaker Gym, the Orchard Park girls looked to continue their stellar season as they played host to Niagara Falls in the quarterfinals.

First quarter, Lady Quakers get on the board as Madison Stevenson gets it down low and knocks in the basket off the boards, we’re tied at two a piece. Stevenson would score the first six points for Orchard Park.

OP getting it done on defense as well, Lily Flannery takes the ball right out of Ragen Amoretti’s hands and takes it coast to coast for the layup, it’s now 8-4 Quakers.

Niagara Falls would lead 10-8 at the end of the first, with eight of those ten points coming from free throws.

The Wolverines and Quakers would stay close for the rest of the first half, with the score tied at 20 at the half, but Orchard Park ran away with it in the final two quarters of play to defeat Niagara Falls 61-35 to advance to the semifinals.