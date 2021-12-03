Orchard Park boys hockey tops Lancaster 3-0 in season opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2021 boys Federation season opened up for Lancaster and Orchard Park on Friday night in a big rivalry matchup at Leisure Rinks.

Both goalies putting in work between the pipes in the first period! Alex Glofka snags the snipe from Tyler Kelley, and on the other end of the ice, Alex Jedlicka’s shot is caught thanks to the swift hands of Jeff Roberts. It’s scoreless after the first.

Second period, the puck comes around the boards and Brandon Licursi crosses it in front of the net to Jack Roberts who pokes it in for the first Orchard Park goal of the season! Quakers take a 1-0 lead.

Five minutes later, Tyler Menz brings it over the blue line, passes back to Kelley and connects with Roberts who sneaks the puck between the pads and the post. It’s now 2-0, Quakers.

Just 17 seconds later, Menz finds Kelley who lifts it up and into the back of the net. Orchard Park leads 3-0.

The three back-to-back OP goals would be the only ones of the game. Quakers topple Lancaster 3-0 to open up the season with a win.