BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In their first season in Class B, the Orchard Park boys lacrosse team faced now league opponent West Seneca West on Wednesday evening.

The Quakers up 10-3 at the half, and late into the third quarter added to their lead. OP tosses it around and gets it to Frank Neeson for the quick stick goal. It’s now 11-3.

Fourth quarter action now, Gavin Wellington shakes off defenders on his way in for the top shelf score to lift Orchard Park to 12-3.

Late in the fourth, Connor O’Hara dancing around down low before bouncing in a beautiful bar down goal. OP leads 13-3.

The Quakers would add two more goals in the final minute of play from O’Hara and Patrick Shanahan to top West Seneca West 15-3 and notch their first win of the season.