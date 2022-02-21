Orchard Park cruises to 5-0 victory over Clarence in Fed semifinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Undefeated Orchard Park squared off with Clarence in the Federation Large School semifinals on Monday evening. Winner advances to the Super Monday championship next week.

First period, Clarence goalie Benjamin Shoemaker deflects an OP shot, and off the rebound Christian Berdysiak slaps it from the circle but Shoemaker is there again for the snag. He would have 28 saves after the first two periods.

After two scoreless periods, the Quakers get on the board in the third. Jack Roberts gets it to Tyler Kelley who shoots it into the top corner. Orchard Park up 1-0.

Just 20 seconds later, as he’s falling down, Roberts pops the puck into the back of the net to give the Quakers a 2-0 lead.

A few minutes later, on the power play Brandon Licursi ropes it to Tyler Menz who slings it into the top shelf. It’s now 3-0.

20 seconds later, Presley Schlitz crosses it to Michael Robertson who pokes it in to make it 4-0, OP.

Orchard Park would add one more goal, and thanks to the heroics of Michael Pohrte for a perfect 13 saves in between the pipes, the Quakers shutout Clarence 5-0 to advance to the Large School Federation finals on Monday.