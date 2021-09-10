Orchard Park gets 42-31 victory over Grand Island

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — 1-0 Grand Island traveled to 0-1 Orchard Park for the Quakers home opener on Friday night in some Week 2 high school football.

OP gets the ball first, and on the fifth play of the game Ben Gocella lobs it up right into the waiting arms of Dylan Evans for the touchdown to give the Quakers the 7-0 lead.

On the next Orchard Park drive, Gocella showing off his arm when he connects with Kegan Mancabelli in stride for the score. It’s now 14-0.

Grand Island trying to put together a drive on the next possession but Justin Horvath loses the ball as he’s being tackled! Ben Ciesielski rolls on top of the loose ball and recovers the fumble for the Quakers.

Orchard Park takes advantage of the short field after the turnover and a few plays later, Gocella throws a dart to the corner of the end zone to Evans to make it a 21-0 game.

Second quarter action, Gocella again with the beautiful touchdown to Mancabelli. Quakers take a 28-0 lead.

The Vikings would put together a comeback in the second half but the OP lead was too much to tackle. Orchard Park comes away with the 42-31 victory.