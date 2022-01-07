Orchard Park hockey remains unbeaten with 6-0 win over Sweet Home/Depew

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The undefeated Orchard Park hockey team hosted Sweet Home/Depew on Friday night at Leisure Rinks.

Early in the first, Presley Schlitz passes it to Sean Becker who nets the slap shot to give the Quakers the 1-0 lead.

A minute and a half later, Michael Robertson brings it around the back of the net and Tyler Kelley slides in and pokes the puck in for the second OP goal. Quakers led 2-0 after the first.

Second period action now. After a scrum in front of the net, Alex Armstrong gets the puck over the goal line to make it 3-0.

A few minutes later, after a blocked shot, Tyler Menz gets it to Brandon Licursi who threads the needle through the defense into the back of the net. Orchard Park up 4-0.

The Quakers scored two more in the final period to shutout Sweet Home/Depew 6-0 and remain unbeaten on the season.