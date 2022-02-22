Orchard Park HS grad Ben Holmes drafted fourth overall by USFL’s New Jersey Generals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park High School grad will be playing in the inaugural season of the new United States Football League this spring, playing quarterback for the New Jersey Generals.

Ben Holmes, who graduated the area high school in 2013, was drafted fourth overall by the Generals Tuesday night. The USFL drafts positionally, meaning the eight teams select players from the same position each round. Round one was quarterbacks, and the fourth quarterback selected was Holmes.

“God is so good!! Thank you @USFL and the @USFLGenerals for this amazing opportunity!” Holmes tweeted Tuesday evening.

Holmes played in 12 games for the Division II Tarleton State Texans in 2019, according to the school’s website. The site says he threw 196 completions for 3,338 yards and 34 touchdowns, rushing for 59 yards on 32 attempts and scoring a touchdown on the ground as well. The school became part of Division I in the 2020 season.

The USFL is scheduled to play for 12 weeks beginning April 16.

Holmes will follow in the footsteps of former Bills quarterbacks Jim Kelly and Doug Flutie, who played in the original USFL, which existed from 1983-85. Kelly was named USFL Player of the Year in 1984 and Flutie played for the original New Jersey Generals, a team owned by former president Donald Trump prior to his days in office. Flutie also took part in helping announce the launch of the new USFL.

Other notable names to come from the original league were Reggie White, Herschel Walker and Steve Young.