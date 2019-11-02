Orchard Park Outlasts Bennett To Head To Class AA Final

In a thrilling back and forth battle that lasted until the late minutes of the fourth quarter, Orchard Park was able to hang on to defeat Bennett 21-14.

On the opening drive for the Quakers Jack Sharp punched in a touchdown from two yards out. Two drives later for the Tigers, Devotie Pompey would find the outside edge and go 35 yards for the touchdown.

The Tigers finish their season 5-4, while Orchard Park moves to 8-1.

The Quakers will face rival Lancaster in the Section 6 Class AA Final Friday, November 8th at 8pm at New Era Field.