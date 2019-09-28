Orchard Park takes down Bennett 28-0 on Homecoming

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday was homecoming for the Orchard Park Quakers who looked to remain unbeaten on the season as they took on Bennett.

Late in the second quarter, Jack Sharp finds Tristan Lancaster near the sideline. He shimmies his way down the line to about the two yard line to set the Quakers up.

Three plays later, Sharp throws a dark to Jonathon Lander in the end zone for the score. Orchard Park takes a 14-0 lead into the half.

Second half action now, Devotie Pompey goes over the middle but Jacob Shul is there with his second interception of the third quarter!

Quakers ball later in the third, Sharp hits Lancaster who takes it 25 yards for the touchdown! Orchard Park up 21-0.

The Quakers would add another touchdown to defeat Bennett 28-0 and get the coveted homecoming victory!