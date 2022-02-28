BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The second game on Super Monday is the Large School Championship which is also a rematch of the 2020 Section VI title game between undefeated Orchard Park and Williamsville North.

The Quakers get the scoring going early. After a face off, Tyler Kelley snipes it into the top corner for the first goal of the game. OP led 2-0 at the end of the first.

Second period now, Michael Robertson shoots it and off the rebound Presley Schiltz pokes it in over the goal line to give the Quakers a 3-0 advantage.

A few minutes later, off the breakaway Kelley beats the goalie. It’s now 4-0, Orchard Park.

30 seconds later, Will North scores its first goal of the game. Jack Demarco crosses it to Josh Bianchi for the tap in score. Spartans trail 4-1.

The Quakers add to their lead in the third when Robertson breaks free and lifts it into the back of the net for the 5-1 lead.

Orchard Park would add another goal late to topple Will North 6-1 and win the Section VI Championship!

“It feels great. Last year we lost in overtime to North, we just bounced back this year as a team. We’ve been in since June every day. It’s been a goal of mine, we’ll look forward to Regionals but it’s a great win right now,” Orchard Park senior Tyler Kelley said.

“It’s everything. Since the beginning of the season the goal was to win the Section VI championship so it just means everything. We took it one game at a time all season, so it feels great,” Orchard Park senior Brandon Licursi said.

The Quakers will travel to SUNY Brockport on Saturday to play Victor in Regionals. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 pm.