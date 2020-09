BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Just two days from the Bills season opener against the Jets, and the hype is surrounding the Buffalo Bills. With the huge offseason addition of star receiver Stefon Diggs, the Bills offense is as stacked as it's been in years. With a defense that has finished near the top of the league last season, Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds says both position groups going against each other during training camp has helped each group continue to improve.

"I'm excited about the whole team competing. People talk about the offense, they've shown a lot of things during camp that we just have to tip our hat off to, you have to commend them for going to work," Edmunds said to reporters on Zoom. "We've been just competing as offense vs. defense and we've made each other better."