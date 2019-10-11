Panthers maul Bulldogs 40-12

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sweet Home Panthers hosted Ken East on Thursday night, and for the majority of the night, this one came up all Sweet Home.

Third quarter, Jamel Lucas hands it off to Isaiah Killian who goes right up the gut for the touchdown, Panthers take a 26-0 lead.

But the Bulldogs would get on the board for the first time with 2:30 left in the quarter, Milllard Ellis in motion, he takes the hand off and can’t be stopped as he bullies his way over the goal line for the score! Ken East trails 26-6.

Three plays later, Lucas under pressure, he scrambles to avoid the sack and lets his legs do the rest! That would end in a 37 yard touchdown for the speedy senior, Sweet Home up 34-6 after the completed two point conversion.

That wouldn’t be the last time the Panthers would find the end zone in this game, right before the end of the quarter, Ken East fumbles the ball, and Chris Corson recovers for the scoop and score! Sweet Home leads 40-6.

Ken East would score one more but the Panthers would finish the beat down with a final of 40-1.