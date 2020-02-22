Parker, McCarthy score 1000th points as O’Hara tops Will South

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cardinal O’Hara captains Mia McCarthy and Aaliyah Parker looked to make history on Friday night by scoring their 1000th career points as the Lady Hawks hosted Williamsville South.

Aaliyah Parker needing three points to reach the thousand mark tonight, and she knocks that down three minutes into the game with a massive three ball from forever away as O’Hara takes a 5-4 lead, but most importantly, Aaliyah Parker scored 1000 points!

Under 20 seconds left to play in the first, Billies move it around the arc and hit Amari DeBerry down low for the layup off the boards. O’Hara led 10-9 at the end of the quarter.

Second quarter now, and just like her teammate tonight, Mia McCarthy also crosses the 1000 point mark! She only needed two points, but she gets it done with a giant three of her own from the elbow for the milestone bucket! With that, Aaliyah Parker and Mia McCarthy are honored by O’Hara with personalized basketballs and posters commemorating their 1000th points.

Back to the action now, Billies on an offensive run, Gretchen Dolan gets it and nails the step back jumper from beyond the arc. Will South takes a 22-15 lead.

But the Lady Hawks go on a run of their own shortly after! Alex Buckley drops a three from the corner to tie the game up at 22.

Right before the half, Parker drives in and shoots but it bounces off the rim, Will South recovers, but McCarthy steals it and takes it in for the layup at the buzzer! Cardinal O’Hara led 27-26 at the half.

While the first three quarters were incredibly back and forth, O’Hara ran away with it in the fourth to take down Will South 70-53! The Lady Hawks end the regular season with a 20-4 record and an undefeated 12-0 record in Monsignor Martin play.