Patriots release WR Antonio Brown

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) stands on the sidelines during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. Nike has dropped New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown, Nike spokesman Josh Benedek told The Associated Press on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. The move comes after a second woman accused Brown of sexual assault. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

After one game, the New England Patriots have parted ways with high-profile wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The Bills host the Patriots in Week Four. Both teams are undefeated going into Week Three.