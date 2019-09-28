Pats on playing in Buffalo: “The atmosphere is awesome”

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes during an NFL football game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – If there’s one thing Tom Brady enjoys, it’s playing in front of a hostile crowd.

He has 30 wins over the Bills in his career – the most against a single team in his NFL career.

Whether it’s the boos he receives or even the roar following a great defensive play by the Bills, Brady enjoys those rowdy atmospheres on game day.

“I think it’s always gratifying when you go in there and then by the end of the game, you look up and there’s only Patriots fans left. I always think that’s pretty cool.” Brady said with a smile on his face during media day.

“So, to go on the road in the NFL is tough, and certainly early in the game, after their pregame tailgate when they’re a little fired up. So, they’re pretty into it, they’re pretty loud and we’ve got to go out and we’ve got to execute early.”

“I mean, the atmosphere is awesome. I think as an away team, if you like that type of atmosphere where everybody’s against you, you know it’s going to be just you and your guys there for three hours trying to get a win,” added safety Devin McCourty.

While Brady has dominated the 716 in his time with New England, Bills quarterback Josh Allen is in search of his first victory over the Patriots.

Like the future Hall of Fame quarterback he’ll duel on Sunday, Allen presents plenty of defensive issues for the Patriots with his size and ability to extend plays.

“I don’t care if he’s running full speed, with his arm strength, he can throw the ball 60, 70 yards in the air. So, it puts a lot of pressure on the defense, and you see it,” said McCourty. “You’ve seen him in the first three games stand back there and make throws, but also get out of the pocket and look like, ‘Man, you shouldn’t do this,’ and then he completes a ball down the field. So, we’ve talked about this. Last year, it seemed like it was every week we were going against a guy like this. This will probably be the first test this year of trying to contain a guy, keep him in the pocket and not allow him to make plays all over the field.”

But, Allen isn’t the only player New England will look to contain on Sunday. Cole Beasley has shown his play-making ability and has built a strong rapport with Allen early in the season.

“He’s a tough receiver. I think he’s able to do a lot of things on the field. Similar to (Julian Edelman),” McCourty said. “I think guys always just want to label him as a slot guy that only can play in the slot. But, Cole Beasley, he’s out there. He’s playing the Z, he’s playing the X and two-receiver sets, and he kind of plays all over their offense. So, you can tell he’s a smart guy that can do a lot of different things.”



Head Coach Bill Belichick called Beasley, “an outstanding receiver.”



“He’s got great quickness, can really separate, good with the ball in his hands after the catch. He’s certainly a good third-down player to create that separation in those man-to-man situations on third down,” he said. “He plays for them on every down, a lot in the slot but not always. They move him around, as they do with all of their receivers. They have a very good group of skill players.”