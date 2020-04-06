Patterson brothers staying active, ready to return to UB

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In an ideal world, the UB football team would have finished their allotted 14 spring practices and played in their spring game last Friday.

But this is not an ideal world right now.

UB’s campus has been shut down since early March, and the players are all back home having to work out on their own.

But that doesn’t mean they’ve stopped working to get ready for the 2020 campaign.

James and Jaret Patterson are back home in Maryland, but are still putting in the work to be prepared whenever they can take the field with their teammates again.

“We’re doing the little things, doing whatever you can to stay ready,” UB running back Jaret Patterson said. “We’re at a time, at a point right now where you could do anything to improve at this point, and that’s what we’re trying to strive to our teammates, and that’s what our coaches harp on us about.”

“Just finding ways to get better, finding ways to improve yourself. Whether it’s working out, whether it’s your diet, whether it’s academics, we just try to strive to stress that to our teammates.”

“They gave us a workout plan so we’re trying to get creative with that,” UB linebacker James Patterson said. “We don’t have weights that we usually have at school, so we have to be creative, like using cases of water, water jugs, bands, brooms and stuff like that just to be creative so we can get a similar workout feel that we get at home.”

The Bulls got nine spring practices in before everything halted, and the effect of missing the final spring practices and the spring game could be felt when it gets time to start fall ball.

“Those nine practices we did have were great, we were starting to come together and get more chemistry as a team, but I’m just sad because those reps mean a lot and hold a lot of weight,” James Patterson said. “A lot of people don’t understand that right now, especially the younger guys, because they haven’t been in college sports for a minute. They haven’t been in college sports for long, so when they get to junior or senior year, they’re going to see how important it is and how it helps the younger guys out.”

“Those reps were really important for a lot of guys. Realizing us going into our junior season, every rep counts,” Jaret Patterson said. “That’s the mentality you have to have. It’s just kind of sad, guys couldn’t really get those reps in practices and get the feel of what college football is all about.”

The Patterson twins and the other UB football captains are making sure to keep in touch with their teammates, not always to talk about football, but to reach out and see that everyone is doing well mentally as well as physically.

“This is a hard time we’re going through right now, you don’t know what someone is going through,” James Patterson said.

“We just stay ready, because you never know when this thing is going to end, so when we do get back to the University at Buffalo, we can hit the ground running,” Jaret Patterson said.