Patterson powers Bulls to 49-30 win, bowl eligibility

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – UB running back Jaret Patterson ran for 192 yards and combined for 5 touchdowns in the Bulls’49-30 win over Toledo Wednesday night, helping the program become bowl eligible for the third straight year.

Fellow running back Kevin Mark, who rushed for 118 yards, opened the scoring with a four yard touchdown year to give Buffalo a 7-0 lead.

Following an interception by linebacker Matt Otwinowski on Toledo’s very next series, the UB offense went right back to work and only needed on play to get back into the end zone.

Kyle Vantrease flicked a pass to Patterson, who then raced 24 yards to paydirt to give UB a two touchdown lead.

The star sophomore would add two more rushing touchdowns to end the half as UB took a 28-20 lead into the half.

After the Rockets pulled within 28-23 with a field goal on their first possession of the third quarter, the Bulls answered right back in a big way.

Vantrease and Patterson helped UB convert four third downs, and capped off a 14-play 75 yard with a two yard rushing score, the running back’s third of the game.

He’d add his fifth and final score of the day early in the fourth quarter to help secure the victory for the Bulls.

UB will look to wrap up the regular season on a two-game winning streak when they host Bowling Green (3-8, 2-5).